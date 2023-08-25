News you can trust since 1772

Archbishop Eamon Martin pays tribute to Donegal predecessor Daniel McGettigan on 150th anniversary of St. Patrick’s

Archbishop Eamon Martin has spoken of how a fellow ‘successor of St. Patrick’ from Donegal was the man who dedicated St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh 150 years ago.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST

Dr. Martin paid tribute to Archbishop Daniel McGettigan, from Rosguill, during a ceremony to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the dedication of the Cathedral on Thursday night.

Although the foundation stone of the Cathedral was laid by Archbishop William Crolly on St. Patrick’s Day, 1840, work had to be suspended during the Great Hunger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work recommenced from Easter 1854 with a new architect and a revised design under the leadership of Archbishop Joseph Dixon but following his death it fell to Donegal-native Archbishop McGettigan to complete the Cathedral, Dr. Martin said in a Homily on Thursday.

A new icon of Saint Patrick has been written by the Redemptoristine sisters of Drumcondra in DublinA new icon of Saint Patrick has been written by the Redemptoristine sisters of Drumcondra in Dublin
A new icon of Saint Patrick has been written by the Redemptoristine sisters of Drumcondra in Dublin
Most Popular

The Derry-born Primate of All Ireland said: "He declared Sunday, August 24, 1873 as the day of opening and dedication. Massive crowds from all over Ireland, and beyond, gathered in Armagh for the occasion.

"Our Cathedral that day would have looked very different to what we are used to today. The structure was the same of course, but much of the decoration and adornment had yet to be added.

"Subsequent years and decades would see the addition of the stained glass windows, the Stations of the Cross, the great Telford organ, the amazing mosaics, the painted ceiling, the marbles and carvings, the carillon of bells.

Read More
Archbishop Eamon Martin urges young Catholics to join PSNI
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Outside the Cathedral, here on Sandy Hill, the famous terraced steps, the sacristy, the synod hall and the gate lodge would all come later, as would the bishop’s residence and offices at Ara Coeli.

"It must have been very moving on that day of dedication to witness the anointing of the first altar of this Cathedral with Chrism: the altar, a symbol of Christ, the Anointed One, Christ the High Priest, who offered the sacrifice of his life on the cross for our salvation.

"The walls of the cathedral were also anointed with Holy Chrism during the dedication, at twelve places; the candles you see lit along the walls this evening mark the spots where Archbishop McGettigan anointed the building.”

To mark the 150th anniversary of the dedication of St. Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh, a new icon of Saint Patrick has been written by the Redemptoristine sisters of Drumcondra in Dublin.

Peace and reconciliation in Ireland depends on tackling troubled past - Archbishop Eamon Martin

Related topics:Eamon MartinCathedralWorkArmaghDonegal