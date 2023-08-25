Archbishop Eamon Martin pays tribute to Donegal predecessor Daniel McGettigan on 150th anniversary of St. Patrick’s

Dr. Martin paid tribute to Archbishop Daniel McGettigan, from Rosguill, during a ceremony to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the dedication of the Cathedral on Thursday night.

Although the foundation stone of the Cathedral was laid by Archbishop William Crolly on St. Patrick’s Day, 1840, work had to be suspended during the Great Hunger.

Work recommenced from Easter 1854 with a new architect and a revised design under the leadership of Archbishop Joseph Dixon but following his death it fell to Donegal-native Archbishop McGettigan to complete the Cathedral, Dr. Martin said in a Homily on Thursday.

The Derry-born Primate of All Ireland said: "He declared Sunday, August 24, 1873 as the day of opening and dedication. Massive crowds from all over Ireland, and beyond, gathered in Armagh for the occasion.

"Our Cathedral that day would have looked very different to what we are used to today. The structure was the same of course, but much of the decoration and adornment had yet to be added.

"Subsequent years and decades would see the addition of the stained glass windows, the Stations of the Cross, the great Telford organ, the amazing mosaics, the painted ceiling, the marbles and carvings, the carillon of bells.

"Outside the Cathedral, here on Sandy Hill, the famous terraced steps, the sacristy, the synod hall and the gate lodge would all come later, as would the bishop’s residence and offices at Ara Coeli.

"It must have been very moving on that day of dedication to witness the anointing of the first altar of this Cathedral with Chrism: the altar, a symbol of Christ, the Anointed One, Christ the High Priest, who offered the sacrifice of his life on the cross for our salvation.

"The walls of the cathedral were also anointed with Holy Chrism during the dedication, at twelve places; the candles you see lit along the walls this evening mark the spots where Archbishop McGettigan anointed the building.”