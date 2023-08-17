News you can trust since 1772

Archbishop Eamon Martin urges young Catholics to join PSNI

Archbishop Eamon Martin has encouraged young Catholics to join the PSNI, saying ‘the future of peace and prosperity’ in Ireland will depend on ‘support for policing’.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland was speaking after meeting PSNI Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, to express his concern at the recent release of sensitive data, in error, by the PSNI.

Archbishop Martin said: “In recent days I have spoken to several families and relatives of Catholic PSNI members. I wish to state my unequivocal support for all those who serve as police members or civilian support workers for the PSNI.”

The Derry-born church leader urged Catholics to join the PSNI.

Archbishop Eamon MartinArchbishop Eamon Martin
Archbishop Eamon Martin
“I have previously encouraged young people from the Catholic community to consider a career in policing. Today I reiterate this sentiment.

"For that reason I also call on everyone in the community to reject entirely those who would intimidate or threaten the courageous women and men - including those from the Catholic community - who selflessly choose this noble vocation of policing.”

Membership of the PSNI remains negligible in nationalists areas such as Archbishop Martin’s home city of Derry, nearly 22 years after the establishment of the PSNI and more than 16 years since Sinn Féin endorsed the devolution of policing and justice powers to the North.

“I am in no doubt but that the future of peace and prosperity across the island of Ireland will depend upon respect and support for policing. Today I assured the Chief Constable that all members of the PSNI, and their families, are in my prayers at this time.”

