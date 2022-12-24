Archbishop Eamon Martin prays for families in Ukraine and Russia affected by war

Archbishop Eamon Martin

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland referred to the continuing war in Eastern Europe at the Mass of the Nativity at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh.

"We think tonight of families who are wounded or separated by war and violence, by mistrust or relationship breakdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In a special way let us pray for families in Ukraine and Russia and other parts of the world who continue to suffer because of war," said the Derry-born cleric.

He went on to pray for child victims of violence, abuse and exploitation.

"And, as we gaze in wonder and awe at God’s presence in the newborn infant Jesus, we thank God for children, who bring so much joy and happiness into our lives, especially at Christmas time.