Call for support for Bloody Sunday 50: One World One Struggle fundraiser
Members of the Sinn Féin Martin McGuinness Cumann (Bogside) and John Starrs/Patrick Pearse Cumann (Brandywell) recently donated to the Bloody Sunday 50: One World One Struggle campaign.
The donation will help fund a creative writing and youth engagement programme that is being developed for the keynote event of the anniversary, Beyond the Silence, on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
Michael Doherty chairperson of the John Starrs/Patrick Pearse Cumann said: “We felt it was important to support the Bloody Sunday 50: One World One Struggle fundraising so they can put on a good programme of events for the anniversary.
“It is great that as part of that they are committed to undertake a creative writing and youth engagement programme they are developing for the keynote event.
“The dignity and determination of the Bloody Sunday families continues to be an inspiration to all those challenging injustices and seeking truth around the world. We would encourage as many people in Derry, across Ireland and throughout the world to help this initiative in any way they can.”