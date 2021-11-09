Call for support for Bloody Sunday 50: One World One Struggle fundraiser

The donation will help fund a creative writing and youth engagement programme that is being developed for the keynote event of the anniversary, Beyond the Silence, on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Michael Doherty chairperson of the John Starrs/Patrick Pearse Cumann said: “We felt it was important to support the Bloody Sunday 50: One World One Struggle fundraising so they can put on a good programme of events for the anniversary.

“It is great that as part of that they are committed to undertake a creative writing and youth engagement programme they are developing for the keynote event.