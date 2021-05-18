Canadian navy in Derry for Battle of the Atlantic memorial before laying wreath at sea for Laurentic crew and heading to the Baltic for NATO manoeuvres
Two Canadian vessels stopped off in Derry at the weekend for a special ceremony to mark the 76th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
The crews of the HMCS Summerside and Kingston took part in the event on the Fort George jetty on Saturday. It was organised by the local branch of the Royal Naval Association.
The HMCS Summerside site stated: “The BOA was the longest continuous military campaign in World War II, from 1939-1945.
“During the Battle, HMCS Summerside K141 served on escort duties off the coast of Nova Scotia, in the North Atlantic, around the United Kingdom, and in the Mediterranean with ‘Halifax Force’, ‘Newfoundland Escort Force’, ‘Quebec Force’, ‘Mid-Ocean Escort Force’, and ‘Commander-in-Chief Portsmouth.’”
After departing Derry the ships took part in a special at-sea wreath laying ceremony in honour of those who died in the Battle of the Atlantic but also for the crew of the HMS Laurentic who perished in 1917.
The ceremony took place at the Fort George jetty.
The vessels are on their way to the Baltic Sea where they will take part in NATO’s 50th BALTOPS exercises.