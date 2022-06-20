Colmcille 1500 celebrations to come to an end next week

The programme has been jointly delivered by Donegal County Council and Derry City & Strabane District Council - supported by the North West Development Fund as well as a range of other partners and funders.

The event will take place on Monday, June 27 at 2.30pm in the Colmcille Heritage Centre in Gartan, County Donegal, and will include the launch of a small souvenir booklet to mark the celebrations. Dr. Brian Lacey, historian and Colmcille expert, will also share some reflections of the year as a very fitting wrapping up of the programme.

Places are limited so booking is essential. If you are interested in attending please check availability by emailing [email protected] or phoning Deirdre Harte on (00 353) 087 246 7424.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performers re-enact the life and legacy of Saint Colmcille during ‘An Turas – The Journey’ celebratory pageant held at the The Wells, in the Bogside. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 041

Further information on the Colmcille 1500 programme is available on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Colmcille1500NW or website at www.colmcille1500.com with further resources to be uploaded after the event.