Apart from a downpour at the beginning of the walk, the weather was perfect for all those taking part.

A spokesperson for the Derry Concern group said: “Everyone seemed to enjoy the considerable challenge of ascending a 1,500 foot mountain.

"The walk would not be possible without the cooperation of the McLaughlin family who own the farm on Scalp Mountain. Thanks to all those who took part and for their contributions of over £2,000 to Concern Worldwide.”

Enjoying the view

Dozens of local hikers took to the slopes above Burnfoot, Co. Donegal, on Sunday, June 18, and a great day was enjoyed by all.

The local fundraisers paid tribute to the people of Derry for their generosity despite the cost of living crisis locally.

“We are all aware that many people in our area are living through difficult times but those who contributed to the Concern appeal are to be commended for their fellow feeling for people in many countries around the world living in desperate circumstances.

"The Derry Concern Group continue to be amazed at the generosity of local people to their campaigns for various disasters of recent years: Ukraine, Afghanistan, and the Turkey/Syria earthquake.

John Walsh, Marie Therese and John Allen and David O'Connor, Derry

"All these situations have required an immediate response but the walk is raising funds for the continuing work Concern Worldwide undertakes in 26 countries around the world,” the group said.

Concern primarily concentrates on the development of food security and at present many communities around the world live on the edge of disaster.

"They barely survive until circumstances such as natural disasters, wars, climate change disrupt their lives. As poor communities they need outside intervention to assist their recovery. This is not possible without the basics of food, water and shelter.

Martin Porter, Danny McLaughlin and Sreejesh Derry and India

“Those who took part in the walk gave generously to help many people in difficult circumstances but it is still possible to donate through the Concern bookshop in Ferryquay Street or by using the specific email address: www.justgiving.com/page/derryscalp,” the spokesperson said.