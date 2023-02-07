The 7.7 magnitude earthquake in south eastern Turkey was picked up by Irish National Seismic Network (INSN) stations across the country, including in Donegal , 3887 kilometres away.

A graphic of seismological readings released by the INSN show the massive quakes in Kahramanmaraş which has claimed the lives of thousands of people across south eastern Turkey and north western Syria was picked up by sensors all over Ireland, including Inch.