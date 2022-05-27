Creggan 75th anniversary play proves a huge hit in Derry

Actors on stage in 'A Green Hill Far Away'.

‘A Green Hill Far Away’ premiered at St Cecilia’s College recently and proved a huge hit with audiences.

Feedback included: ‘Outstanding performances by all involved’ and ‘Absolutely loved it! Big well done everyone ’while someone else described the production as ‘a brilliant tribute to Creggan’.

A spokesperson for Féile said: “We have been overwhelmed by the brilliant feedback ‘A Green Hill Far Away’ has received.

“The play would not have been possible without the commitment of all the actors involved as well as the support from so many individuals, groups and organisations from across the Creggan neighbourhood who came together to help create this play, which is a celebration of the resilience and community spirit and brilliant people that make this place such a great place to live, work, play and visit.

“We look forward to more audiences getting a chance to see the play.”

For those that missed the premiere, a filmed version of the play was premiered online via Féile’s various social media channels.