Creggan Midsummer Carnival Parade to celebrate 75 years of historic Derry estate

The Creggan Midsummer Carnival Parade will involve community groups, sports clubs, schools and youth clubs from across the neighbourhood taking to the streets in what is sure to be a fun and memorable evening.

The parade will start at 6pm at St Joseph’s Boys School on Westway making its way around Beechwood Crescent and onto Broadway.

It will turn right at the top of Broadway on to Fanad Drive and continue up to Central drive passing the shops and turning left down Linsfort Drive and onto Iniscairn Road before turning right onto Lislane Drive.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DEEDS project preparing a banner.

The parade will travel up Lislane and then turn right cutting across Inveroe , then will turn right to travel down Linsfort making its way to the finish point at the Bishops Field.

A spokesperson for Féile said: "The parade on Friday evening is the latest in a series of events planned in Creggan to mark 75 years since the building of the first houses in the estate.

"Over the last few weeks, groups from across the neighbourhood have been working with North West Carnival Initiative to create props and costumes for the parade. This is set to be one of the biggest parades held in the area in recent years.

The Creggan Hens' Shed preparing a banner for the parade.