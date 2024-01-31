Saint Brigid of Kildare, or Mary of the Gaels was born in 451 AD, in Faughart, Co. Louth.

Little is known of St. Brigid’s legacy in Ireland. Her story is told through folklore and myth. According to legend, she was born into slavery to a Chieftain of Tuatha dé Danann (People of the Goddess Danu).

In Celtic mythology the group was associated with healing, magic and fertility. It is believed St. Brigid and her mother were sold as slaves by her father, who later tried to marry his daughter to the King of Ulster.

Once St. Brigid converted to Christianity, it was in Kildare where she established the first nunnery in Ireland. Her feast is celebrated through the tradition of weaving crosses using straw, reeds and rushes.

Today crosses are still hung in houses to grant protection year round.

