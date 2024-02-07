Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cloak of many colours was inspired by local leaders of the Catholic Guides of Ireland and completed with the help of the children, who made patches to celebrate their faith and community life in County Down.

Dana wore the cloak made of green sackcloth at The Saint Patrick Centre as a year of celebrations was launched ahead of the 1500th anniversary of her death next year.

“It’s just beautiful,” said Dana. “It’s an honour to wear it.”

Dana in St. Brigid's cloak in the St. Patrick's Centre.

Loughinisland guide leader Lorraine Colgan made the cloak with the help of other guide leaders including Emma Braniff, and Corinna McClune who came up with the idea.

Mrs Colgan said the girls in Loughinisland branch each made a patch, everything from the village logo, to symbols associated with faith, hope and love.

“There is a St Brigid element to it but they all did their own interpretation to it, including sport. There are even a few animals.”

Loughinisland woman Francesca Braniff, CGI regional treasurer invited Dana to the Downpatrick celebrations where she sang her song for St Patrick, Light the Fire, at a mass at St Patrick’s church.

Dana being presented with a biography of Derry nun Sister Clare Crockett by Carol Toner, Downpatrick.

Dana also spoke of the importance of St Brigid.

Speaking to 150 guides from the northern region of CGI and their families, Dana held up a St Brigid’s Cross, given to her by Downpatrick couple Tom and Brigid Hogan, who makes thousands of the crosses for the parish every year.

“People who make this cross or carry this cross are honouring the memory of a real person. You will hear about Brigid, the goddess. We are not here to honour Brigid, the goddess, a mythological figure.

Dana with Loughinisland guides and leaders Emma Braniff (back left), Lorraine Colgan (back right) and her daughter Caoimhe (front right) and Caitlin Canavan (front left).

"We are here to honour a real woman who was a little girl like you and grew up to change the world she lived in. She cared for the poor, she was compassionate and she gave her whole life to Christ.

"And I think among you girls there will be many St Brigid’s and you will grow up to care for the people who need love and attention and help.

“You will know that Christ is in your life because you know he is there now and he will be with you every step of your life. You ask Him to be with you and He will always be with you.”

In a cross-community celebration Dana sang Light the Fire with the Church of Ireland Down Cathedral Vicar, The Rev Adrian Dorrian who is the voice of St Patrick on the recording. They were accompanied by Downpatrick singer Bernie Campbell and her husband Martin on guitar.

Parish priest Canon John Murray spoke of the life of St Brigid, who founded a monastery at Kildare, and continues to inspire generations of Christians to reach out to the poor. “Brigid had a wonderfully generous spirit. Anyone who came to Brigid’s house never went away empty.”

Downpatrick woman, Carol Toner, presented Dana with a story of the inspiring Derry-born nun, Sr Clare Crockett entitled All or Nothing.