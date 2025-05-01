Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have commended the organisers of this year’s Derry Feis.

At the April Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton described the annual dance, music, and art festival, which took place from April 22 to 25, as a “gift to our city”.

Councillor Hutton said: “For more than a century the Feis has been a stage where our music, our dance, our drama, our language and our story are celebrated with passion and pride.

“It’s a testament to children’s resilience, creativity, [and] pride, and it is full of promise.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton.

“The dedication of the organisers, the countless hours given by the volunteers, the unwavering support of families, and above all, the extraordinary courage and talent of the participants all brought joy to thousands.”

Councillor Hutton continued: “The Feis really does shine a bright light on our cultural heritage.

“Every performance, every step, [and] every note was a reminder that the soul of our city beats strongest when we come together to celebrate who we are.

“I would like to extend our deepest gratitude and heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved, especially those brave young people who took to the stage and entertained us the whole week.

“The Derry Feis will echo far beyond these days and into the hearts of future generations, we cherish it, and long may it continue to thrive.”

The stated aims of Derry Feis are to "promote and enhance the culture, arts and in particular the respective disciplines of the Irish, Classical Musical, Traditional Music, Song, Speech and Drama, History, Irish Dancing and Heritage of Ireland”, and to “encourage participation in the annual Feis by competitors, audiences, and groups irrespective of their gender, disability, cultural, religious, political, or social background”.