Derry St. Patrick's Day carnival to make spectacular return

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke and North West Carnival Initiative Project Manager Jim Collins launching the 2022 Spring Carnival programme with characters from In Your Space. You can access the full programme at derrystrabane.com/

The highlight is the welcome return of the appropriately themed 'Rebirth and Renewal' Spring Carnival Parade which departs from Bishop Street at 3pm on Thursday, March 17.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, launched the full programme this week with help from St Patrick himself.

"I'm delighted to see the return of our Spring Carnival for the first time in three years and I can't wait to lead the parade around the city with the man himself St Patrick," he said.

"The community groups and performers are planning a spectacular display that I hope will mark the start of better days for all of us.

"Council's Events team have lots of entertainment planned for the day so I'd encourage locals and visitors alike to come to the city and enjoy the party."

The parade has been developed in partnership with the North West Carnival Initiative and Project Manager Jim Collins who is excited to return after a three year hiatus.

"This will be our first St Patricks Day parade since 2019 and it's appropriate that our theme is Rebirth and Renewal," he said. "The parade will be a rainbow of colour that hopefully will herald brighter days ahead as we emerge from Covid and the darkness of winter."

The parade will feature mystical creatures weaving their way through the city's streets with youth culture taking pride of place, so expect to be enthralled by a variety of dance moves from ballet to hip hop and everything in between.

The North West Carnival Initiative is working alongside Greater Shantallow Community Arts, In Your Space and Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership to engage participants from local schools, youth clubs, arts and cultural organisations for the event.

Entertainment in Waterloo Place from 1 - 6pm includes some of the best local traditional Irish musicians playing alongside traditional Irish dancers.

There is still time for local groups and clubs to sign up for the parade, if your organisation would like to take part e mail [email protected] by Friday 18th.