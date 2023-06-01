Dungiven to host week of music and culture as County Derry Fleadh 2023 comes to town

The launch event will take place at the Owenbeg Centre of Excellence where legendary bodhrán maker and player Seamus O'Kane will get festivities under way by launching the first open session of the fleadh.

This will be the first time since Limavady hosted the County Derry Fleadh in 2018 that the event has been held in the north Derry area with the Jimmy O'Hara Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, hosting the festivities in Dungiven next week.

Alongside the competitions and the open sessions that will bring the fleadh to a close on the last weekend - Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11, a range of events have been lined up throughout the week.

The parade makes it way through Dungiven when the village hosted the Ulster Fleadh in 2012.

On Monday, June 5, a history heritage talk at Dungiven Library at 7pm will allow members of the public to 'take a walk through the years with an evening of reminiscence of the local area'.

On Tuesday, June 6, there will be an Irish language quiz for schools in County Derry at Gaelscoil Neachtain.

St. Canice's GAA Club will host an evening of traditional singing and storytelling with Dominic Bennett at 8.30pm on Wednesday, June 7.

The Drumboughil Community Centre at 36 Magheramore Road between Dungiven and Banagher will be the location for a showcase of local music, dance and heritage at 7pm on Thursday, June 8.

The parade in Dungiven when the village hosted the Ulster Fleadh in 2012.

As things kick off next weekend people are invited to bring their dancing shoes to St. Patrick's College, Dungiven, at 7.30pm on Friday, June 9, for the Fleadh Cheoil Dhoire Céilí, while the session trail will commence with traditional music in the St. Canice's GAA club, McReynold's, The Arcade, Murphy's and Donegal Charlie's.

There will also be a traditional singing session in the Glór Hall at 9.30pm on Friday, June 9.

The serious business of the fleadh - the competitions - will take place between 10am and 6pm in Gaelcholáiste Dhoire on Saturday, June 10.

The County Derry Fleadh 2023 is taking place in Dungiven next week.

There will be family fun and entertainment for all ages with singers, dancers and performers on the gig rig in Dungiven Main Car Park from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, June 10.

The Fleadh Concert will take place in Glór Dún Geimhin at 8pm on Saturday, June 10.

The session trail will continue in local pubs and bars throughout the day.

On Sunday, June 11, a special service will be held at 10am in St. Patrick's Church, Dungiven, to celebrate Fleadh Cheoil Dhoire Dún Geimhin.

The Fleadh Parade will then leave St. Canice's GAC Car Park at 12.30pm before making its way through Dungiven Main Street celebrating Irish myths and legends.

The Céilí Band and Grupa Ceoil competitions will take place at Glór Dún Geimhin from 2.30pm on Sunday, June 11.