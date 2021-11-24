Emmet Doyle calling for council support for Derry Feis

Councillor Emmet Doyle

The famous celebration of Irish culture has been credited with setting many local stars of the stage and screen off on their careers.

Colr. Doyle said: "The Derry Feis has long been a cultural staple for this city since it’s establishment in 1922. Its competitions have been graced by some of Ireland’s best known talent and put some of our own on the map.

"Like so many other events, the pandemic has had its impact on the organisation of the Feis which is managed by a voluntary committee that receives little to no funding to run the event each year."

He will table a motion at the full meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council on Thursday calling on the council to support the centenary celebrations.

"I have met with the committee and Council officers to ensure that whatever support we can give to the Feis is forthcoming given its momentous history and contribution to Gaelic culture not just in Derry but across the island.