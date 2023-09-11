Watch more videos on Shots!

The launch event celebrated six weeks of hard work, creativity, and commitment from the group.

The book was created following a series of workshops facilitated by Employment Officer Hayley Devine and supported by local man Danny McLaughlin of Revolve Comics.

The event was attended by The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council, Colr. Patricia Logue.

The Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue pictured with staff and contributors at the launch of the 'All About Us' comic book by Mencap NI at their Bishop Street offices recently. Included are, from left, seated, Chris, Odhran, Conor and Liam, standing, Maureen Clarke, Ryan, Ruth Brolly, Nigel McAllister, Service Manager, Danny McLaughlin, Revolve Comics, Hayley Devine, Christopher and Elaine Mullen.

During the six weeks the group talked about how living with a learning disability affects them daily. They discussed their anxieties, mental health and what they felt was important for other people to know about their lives.

All the participants bonded as a group and said that it felt good to talk to other people who understood exactly what they were experiencing also.

The group also decided what type of characters would be in the comic, and highlighted their strengths and weaknesses.

The comic book group also created the story deciding what lesson or message they wanted to portray.

Speaking about the launch event, Employment Service Manager Nigel Mc Allister said: “It was great to welcome the comic book trainees to our centre today, to formally launch this fantastic piece of work.

"This creative piece of work has allowed people with learning disabilities to showcase their creativity and express their feelings through creative arts.

"It is a great innovative way to work with the people we support, and we look forward to using this as a resource for any new trainees accessing our services.”

The event was also part of the annual fresher’s day for new trainees from Mencap’s transitions programme. It was attended by trainees and their families allowing, them to meet the employment support staff.

A number of local organisations attended the event including community policing, who provided lots of useful information about personal safety and safety online and a local DJ who provided opportunities for trainees to ‘spin the decks’.