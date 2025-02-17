Famous landscape gardener turned activist set to give inspiring talk in Moville

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Internationally acclaimed landscape designer turned environmental activist Mary Reynolds is coming to Moville next week to deliver a talk on the urgent need to protect biodiversity.

The event is being organised by ChangeMakers Donegal, an Irish Aid-funded project within the Inishowen Development Partnership, in collaboration with the ECO Inishowen Network, the Rights of Nature Campaign in Donegal, and The Gathering environmental network.

The talk, which is taking place in St. Eugene’s Hall in Moville on Saturday February 22 at 11am, will challenge attendees to rethink their relationship with the land and embrace nature-led restoration.

Mary Reynolds, a former Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist and best-selling author, has long been a champion of rewilding and sustainable landscape design. Her approach emphasises working in harmony with nature to restore balance and biodiversity.

She is also the founder of the global movement, We Are the ARK (Acts of Restorative Kindness to the Earth).

Myra McAuliffe, Project Coordinator of ChangeMakers Donegal, a group dedicated to achieving global fairness through providing lifelong learning opportunities in the community, said they are thrilled to welcome Mary Reynolds to Donegal.

“Mary is a visionary leader and founder of the global We Are the ARK movement, which is driving a powerful shift in the environmental movement in nature’s favour,” said Myra.

“We’re also proud to collaborate with local community groups such as The Rights of Nature campaign in Donegal, The Gathering Environmental Movement, and ECO Inishowen to bring this vital conversation to our community.”

“Mary’s passion and expertise make her an inspirational force, and we do not doubt that her talk will motivate and empower nature lovers, gardeners, and environmentalists to take meaningful action for our planet,” added Myra.

The event will provide attendees with an opportunity to hear firsthand about the steps needed to support biodiversity, from rewilding gardens to preserving local ecosystems.

Mary will address practical ways individuals, community groups, social enterprises and businesses, and policymakers can work together to safeguard the rich variety of plant and animal life that supports the planet’s health.

Before her visit to Moville, Mary will meet with Donegal County Councillors from the Inishowen area to discuss the historic Rights of Nature Motion.

Rights of Nature is a way of re-thinking our relationship with nature - from one of dominance to one of sharing, caring, respect and interdependency.

The event in Moville is free and open to the public however booking is required as a light lunch is included.

To book visit ChangeMakers Donegal on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/3eurx3en