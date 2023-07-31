Since 2000 the Woodland Trust have bought small clusters of native woodlands, including Brackfield, Oaks, Red Brae, Burntollet and Killaloo wood, all fragmented along the Faughan Valley Areas of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI).

It has been the vision of the Woodland Trust for over a decade to connect these fragments for people, nature and climate.

Pre-existing pathways of 9km have been upgraded and new paths created to extend a trail network of more than 35km in the Faughan Valley Woodlands.

The Faughan Valley Woodlands are located 10 minutes from Derry

New walking trails have been carefully designed to showcase the unique flora and fauna that call this woodland home, providing an opportunity for both leisurely strolls and invigorating rambles.

A beautiful sculpture trail weaves throughout the woodlands where hidden wonders are just waiting to be explored.

Woodland Trust Project Manager Denise Murphy said: “The Faughan Valley is incredibly special due to the volume of precious ancient woodland in the area, it is vital that we protect and restore what little we have remaining by tree planting, buffering with blocks of new woodland and removal of invasive species building its resilience for the future.

“To be able to connect these previously fragmented woods, protect this ancient woodland and create better access for people and havens for wildlife is a dream come true. We can’t wait to show you our new walking trails seamlessly connected by winding paths and beautiful bridges with a few surprises waiting to be explored along your journey!”

