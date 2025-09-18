Flight of the Earls 1607 - Our Space 37

This day 418 years ago a 60-ton French ship disguised as a fishing vessel was sailing from Rathmullan to the continent through stormy seas off the west of Ireland. Among its almost 100 passengers were Hugh O’Neill, Earl of Tyrone; Rory O’Donnell, Earl of Tyrconnell; and Cuconnacht Maguire of Fermanagh.

Both earls had surrendered after the Nine Years War (1593-1603) against the English Crown. The newly crowned James I granted them magnanimous peace terms, allowing them to keep their lands and titles. But they were fearful of their future. Did they intend to come back?

The earls were turned away from Spain by King Philip III lest it violate his recently signed Treaty of London. They arrived in Rome on 29 April 1608 and were given small pensions by Pope Paul V. Three months later O’Donnell died of fever. O’Neill repeatedly demonstrated his intent to return to Ireland, but became ill and died in 1616.

Few of the travellers ever returned to Ireland. Their departure is seen as the end of independent Gaelic Ireland. Their flight was declared treasonous by James I and the earls' lands were used in the Plantation of Ulster of which Arthur Chichester became a leading organiser.

L-R: John Behan’s 2007 sculpture, Rathmullan, Hugh O'Neill & Rory O'Donnell: 1610.

The book “Imeacht na nIarlaí”, with Tadgh Ó Cianáin’s contemporary diary of the Flight, includes modern family trees showing how in 1963 an O’Neill relation (Capt. Terence) became Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, and a Chichester relation (Sir Robin Chichester Clark) became MP for Londonderry 1955-74.

(“Imeacht na nIarlaí” by Pádraig de Barra & Tomás Ó Fiaich: Foilseacháin Náisiúnta Teoranta: 1972)