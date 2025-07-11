Free Field Day outing in Buncrana with Donegal Historical Society

The Donegal Historical Society has announced its next annual Field Day outing, offering the public a unique opportunity to explore the rich historical and cultural heritage of the county through a series of guided visits to notable sites, will be in Buncrana.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s programme spans a number of Sundays over the summer and early autumn months, each led by a knowledgeable local historian.

The next one will take place in Buncrana on Sunday, July 20 at 3pm. As part of Heritage Week, John McCarron will lead a historical walk in the Inishowen town and the meeting point is The Stone Jug, located on Cahir O Doherty Avenue (Eircode: F93 F673).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, August 17 at 3pm the third Field Day takes place in the stunning Gaeltacht region of Doire­ Beaga, Gaoth Dobhair, with Vincent Breslin as guide. Participants should meet at the Old Chapel Carpark (Eircode: F92 PY58).

The Old Mill, Millbrae, Lower Main Street, Buncrana (File Picture). Photo: George Sweeney

Sunday, September 7 at 3pm will see final event of the season explore Kilcar, led by Sean O Beirne. The group will assemble at Aislann Chill Chartha, Cill Chartha (Eircode: F94 EYF4).

A spokesperson said: “All Field Day events are free of charge and open to the public, with no prior booking required. In the event of poor weather, each site has an alternative indoor venue arranged to ensure the programme can proceed as planned. Organisers encourage attendees to check the Society’s website, Facebook page, or local newspapers closer to each date for any last-minute updates.

For further information or queries, the Donegal Historical Society can be contacted via email at [email protected], or online at www.donegalhistory.ie and on Facebook at County Donegal Historical Society.