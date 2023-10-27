Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 193-year-old church has been short-listed in two categories – tourism and volunteering – in the National Churches Awards 2023.

Ahead of the ‘Church BAFTAS’ in London on November 6, the ‘Journal’ visited the storied old church to chat to parishioners about being shortlisted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Select Vestry member Jim Kelley explained: “We decided in July of last year that having been closed for at least a generation, except for services, it was time to open the doors and for the church to become a community resource.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seated, from left, Jim Kelley and Treasurer Ruby Wilson. Standing, from left, Caroline Galbraith, Irwin Thompson, Geraldine Kelley, Director of Music Ben McGonigle, Donat Desmond and Archdeacon Rev. Robert Miller.

Christ Church, said Jim, is steeped in two centuries of tradition, having been erected in 1830.

Parishioners felt it a shame its stained windows, magnificent Wells-Kennedy organ, and other unique features were under lock and key except at times of worship.

“There is a huge amount of history including in the WWI window, which is of national significance. It commemorates the 54 people from this congregation killed in WWI,” said Jim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christ Church has also been nominated for diversifying as a concert venue. Under the tutelage of organist Ben McGonigle it has hosted some of the finest musicians in the land.

Christ Church in Derry.

This will continue with a series of free recitals under the Christ Church Open Door banner on the first Wednesday of every month. Ruth McGinley, the acclaimed pianist, will kick things off on November 1.

“They are all free but if people wish to make a donation as they leave to support it we will say thanks very much but we want people to be coming in and using the facility,” said Jim.

Archdeacon Robert Miller said one of Christ Church’s core values is supporting the arts.

Dick Sinclair, Harriet Love and Rev. Katie McAteer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a beautiful space. It has excellent acoustics and music has always been really important here. Christ Church Open Door is partly a way of saying look we have a beautiful place of worship and it is open to everybody,” said Ven. Miller.

Ruby Wilson, Treasurer, recalled how Christ Church once had a large choir but acknowledged ‘it has changed over the years’ – an experience across many church congregations.

Ben believes welcoming people into the building will remind them of what a special place it is.

“It is a unique space to the people of Christ Church but we want to make it a unique place for everybody. Anybody who has been here and performed in any capacity has always walked away and said 'wow',” he said.

From left to right, Archdeacon Rev. Robert Miller, Director of Music Ben McGonigle, Treasurer Ruby Wilson, Donat Desmond, Geraldine Kelley, Jim Kelley, Caroline Galbraith and Irwin Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church is also sponsoring a scholarship for young musicians in tandem with the recital series which is booked right through until December 2024.

"We are talking young people of sixth form, undergraduates, young musicians in their 20s, that sort of age group because it is part of our charitable purpose to do that and to encourage them,” said Jim.

Rev. Miller says they are excited about the launch of the recitals.

“We are hoping people will get it into their diary. It is quite relaxed. It is free, come along, enjoy the music, learn a bit about the space and obviously our motivation comes from our Christian faith and we want to share that in a very gentle way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having thrown its doors open to the public the Christ Church visitors’ book now bears the signatures of tourists from all over the world and interpretative literature has been produced to guide visitors.

Christ Church in Derry.

“We are very fortunate in that Dick Sinclair, who is an artist and iconographer, has done a lot of the study into the stained glass and the meaning behind it. People can look at the windows and the beauty of them but Dick has written some stuff that gives a wee bit more in terms of the interpretation which brings them to life a bit,” said Ven. Miller.

Select Vestry member Irwin Thompson explained how the East Window became known as the ‘Fault Window’ because two facing angels were not exactly symmetrical but rather than a flaw it was a signature deployed by the unnamed artist.

"I sat in the pews and didn't really realise what was in our windows and what the history was. It's only when we started to explore that we realised the excitement in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These expressed previous people's beliefs and through the beliefs of previous people we can refresh our own understanding of religion, faith and hope,” said Irwin.

Caroline Galbraith says volunteering at Christ Church has been enriching.

“I got involved as a volunteer to get out of the house and meet people. It is surprising the number of locals who thought this church was closed. But now the number of locals who have signed the visitors' book or just come in. It is lovely to see it opened up to the community.”

Geraldine Kelley, who worships at neighbouring St. Eugene’s, spoke of how Christ Church is helping keep the choral tradition alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is wonderful for somebody like me who was brought up in a very traditional musical background to find that being preserved here. This is one of the very few places where you will come into a church of any of the Christian denominations and hear that solidly traditional music heritage being passed down,” she said.

Donat Desmond was baptised in St. Eugene’s. He believes Christ Church can act as a place of refuge.

"What I love about sacred space, with St. Eugene's, St. Columb's, here, and the Long Tower, is that they are like punctuation marks of calmness and serenity.”

Ven. Miller said: “If we can introduce people and get them to come to a recital they might not feel it's as strange to come back at any other time on their own and maybe remember the nice music of the recital or maybe look at the stained glassed windows or maybe just have their own encounter with God.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not present when the ‘Journal’ visited, although integral to the national nominations were Rev. Katie McAteer, Harriet Love and Dick Sinclair.