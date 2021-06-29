Huge plans for Foyle Valley to be discussed in Derry

The meeting, due to be held next Friday July 2, in the North West Learning Disability Centre on Foyle Road can be joined via Zoom by interested parties.

Speaking prior to the event Dermot O’Hara, Destined CEO, said: “This is an important initiative to look at the future development of the Foyle Valley area. Destined has planned a number of projects relating to the railway including a social & pet farm, but rather than working in isolation we see this as an opportunity to have a comprehensive look at possible future developments that will complement each other.”

“We are delighted at the interest shown across the statutory and community sectors, as well as private land owners along the river and individuals from a range of interests. We expect to have representation from the Donegal also.

Destined's premises at the former railway terminal site on Foyle Road.

Some of the proposed developments due to be discussed include: The Colmcille steam engine refurbished as a working engine, Re-lay existing rail track towards the border and beyond, Construct a railway yard at Coshowen and Refurbish the GNR tank house.

Others include: Place a 10/12 seater cruiser on the river, Introduce black taxis tours in the north west based at the Foyle Valley Railway Museum, Develop a sensory garden on the greenway at Foyle Road, Install a skating park on the greenway at Foyle Road, Refurbish football amenities and develop a racing pigeon centre that will include meeting rooms, offices and stores.