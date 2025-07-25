Ice Age Derry - Our Space 30
In the last 500,000 years, Derry area has been covered by five separate ice ages - alternating deep in ice and snow, then warmer and green again. 27,000 years ago all of Ireland and Britain were covered by up to a kilometre of ice, ending about 11,000 years ago - c9,000 BCE. After this we find Ireland’s earliest traces of human habitation at the striking Mount Sandel site, high above the Bann at Coleraine.
Our ancestors lived there about 9,000 years ago (c7,000 BCE) - about 300 generations ago. They were Hunter Gatherers and left traces of their Hunting (wild boar, duck, pigeon, grouse, goshawk, wood grouse, salmon, sea bass, eel and flounder); and Gathering (apples and hazelnuts and water lilies).
Mount Sandel has traces of at least ten structures - mostly oval-shaped, about 6 metres (20 ft) wide, apparently built like tents with saplings covered in hides or reeds and with a hearth in their centre.
So in a localised timeline we here are living in Year 9,025. I wonder what those long-gone ancestors would make of us? They were survivors - and pretty much as clever as we are. But we see more people in a day than they would have in their whole short lives; and our modern day living is convenienced by the myriad inventions of fellow humans since then.
