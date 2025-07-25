Ice Age Derry - Our Space 30

Maybe you’re watching BBC TV’s fascinating Tuesday series ‘HUMAN’ about how we Homo Sapiens humans emerged and came to dominate the planet? So how does Derry figure in these events?

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the last 500,000 years, Derry area has been covered by five separate ice ages - alternating deep in ice and snow, then warmer and green again. 27,000 years ago all of Ireland and Britain were covered by up to a kilometre of ice, ending about 11,000 years ago - c9,000 BCE. After this we find Ireland’s earliest traces of human habitation at the striking Mount Sandel site, high above the Bann at Coleraine.

Our ancestors lived there about 9,000 years ago (c7,000 BCE) - about 300 generations ago. They were Hunter Gatherers and left traces of their Hunting (wild boar, duck, pigeon, grouse, goshawk, wood grouse, salmon, sea bass, eel and flounder); and Gathering (apples and hazelnuts and water lilies).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mount Sandel has traces of at least ten structures - mostly oval-shaped, about 6 metres (20 ft) wide, apparently built like tents with saplings covered in hides or reeds and with a hearth in their centre.

Mount Sandel house; thousands of years of snow and ice.

So in a localised timeline we here are living in Year 9,025. I wonder what those long-gone ancestors would make of us? They were survivors - and pretty much as clever as we are. But we see more people in a day than they would have in their whole short lives; and our modern day living is convenienced by the myriad inventions of fellow humans since then.