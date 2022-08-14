IN PICTURES: Apprentice Boys’ Relief of Derry August 2022

Apprentice Boys from Ireland and Britain travelled to the city for the annual Relief of Derry celebrations, which commemorate the lifting of the Siege of Derry in 1689.

A historic dramatisation was staged at Carlisle Circus while Apprentice Boys clubs and bands made their way through the city centre.

The ABOD Associated Club General Committee had notified the Parades Commission it expected 10,000 Apprentice Boys and 110 bands to be watched by 2,000 spectators on Saturday.

ABOD Associated Club General Committee lead Saturday's Relief of Derry Celebrations through Ferryquay Gate.

Some of the participants in the Relief of Derry Pageant held at Carlisle Road roundabout during Saturday's Relief of Derry Celebrations.

Polly and Ollie at Saturday's Relief of Derry Celebrations.

James II gets shot at by a Walled City defender at the Relief of Derry Pageant held during Saturday's Relief of Derry Celebrations.