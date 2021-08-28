Extras, Bloody Sunday film 2001.
IN PICTURES: Derry Down The Years with Hugh Gallagher’s photos

Derry photographer and writer Hugh Gallagher’s shares some of his brilliant photos of people and places from down the years.

By Brendan McDaid
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 11:05 am

(Please note these photos are not for sale and are shared with the kind permission of Hugh Gallagher).

1.

Frankie Ramsey's cafe in William Street, Derry. Pictured is Lily Sweeney.

2.

Left Andy Duffy. Right Artie Carter at Creggan Christmas party.

3.

Group pictured in the Guildhall during the screening of the Ireland v Italy World Cup game in 1994.

4.

Cullens Amusements at Oakland Park, Creggan Estate, Derry in 1997.

