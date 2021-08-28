IN PICTURES: Derry Down The Years with Hugh Gallagher’s photos

HomeExtras, Bloody Sunday film 2001. IN PICTURES: Derry Down The Years with Hugh Gallagher’s photosDerry photographer and writer Hugh Gallagher’s shares some of his brilliant photos of people and places from down the years.By Brendan McDaidSaturday, 28th August 2021, 11:05 am (Please note these photos are not for sale and are shared with the kind permission of Hugh Gallagher).1. Frankie Ramsey's cafe in William Street, Derry. Pictured is Lily Sweeney. Photo Sales2. Left Andy Duffy. Right Artie Carter at Creggan Christmas party. Photo Sales3. Group pictured in the Guildhall during the screening of the Ireland v Italy World Cup game in 1994. Photo Sales4. Cullens Amusements at Oakland Park, Creggan Estate, Derry in 1997. Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 6