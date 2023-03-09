The popular event has been attended by hundreds of people in the past and will take place on the afternoon of Sunday, March 12, from 1pm to 5pm at the North West Islamic Centre, 3 Hyde Business Park in the Pennyburn Industrial Estate.

Sameh Hassan, NWIA Chairperson, said: "In the spirit of friendship and conversation, we hope to give members of the local community an engaging insight into the life of the Muslim community and to promote greater understanding of their culture.

"We anticipate welcoming local people from all walks of life to visit our centre and meet with its diverse Muslim community.”

A previous open day at the North West Islamic Centre. The public are invited to come along for a Tea and a Tour on Sunday.

Sameh said a range of activities will be taking place and that it will be an opportunity for citizens to learn about the Muslim faith. There will also be a question and answers session and a chance to try some food and tea.

“We would like to encourage an open attitude, which could make a major contribution in fostering interfaith and intercultural understanding in the local community.

“The event will be an opportunity to interact and meet with the Muslim community, try on Islamic clothes, Henna corner, kids’ corner, opportunity to observe live mid-day prayer at 2.30pm and some local and ethnic snacks with tea."