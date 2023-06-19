News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Jon McCourt to be proposed for Freedom of the City at Derry/Strabane meeting next week

Jon McCourt will be proposed for Freedom of the City at Derry & Strabane Council’s monthly meeting next week.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Jun 2023, 18:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 18:15 BST

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin revealed on Monday that he will be nominating the victims’ campaigner.

"Jon has been a leader in campaigning for the victims of abuse by the State, abuse by religious institutions, and he has been a great spokesperson for that campaign but he hasn't limited himself to that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Anything that I have been involved in, Jon's been a supporter, a supporter of all justice campaigns. When Radio Foyle was under attack recently Jon was there at the rallies, at the demonstrations.”

Jon McCourtJon McCourt
Jon McCourt
Most Popular

Colr. Harkin raised the proposal at the Council Audit, Assurance & Risk Committee.

"Jon is a very, very modest person, a very relentless person. I think he is someone too who we as a city should be absolutely proud of. We are going to be proposing that Jon be extended Freedom of the City at the next full council meeting.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson also acknowledged the contribution the chairman of Survivors North West had made over many years of campaigning.

Read More
Councillors hail Micheál Kerrigan as civil rights activist prepares for role as ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Jon is someone we all know very well and appreciate and we welcome the fact that you are bringing a motion to full council," said Colr. Jackson.

He added: “It is only right and just that such a motion is brought forward. I would welcome the opportunity to discuss that much further and pay tribute to the role and the achievements and the challenges that have been overcome by Mr. McCourt at Full Council. We will reserve comments for that until the end of the month.”

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack said: “I know Jon. I'd be friends with him on Facebook. I've had many a chat with him. He is a very worthy candidate but again, we'll reserve comment on that until the actual discussion.”

Colr. Cusack asked Colr. Harkin if Mr. McCourt was aware of the proposal. He said he was not but added: “I'm hoping that he will receive it in the way that we are thinking about it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UUP Alderman Ryan McCready said he looked ‘forward to going through that process and to see if we can bestow such a monumental accolade on someone who has been around so long and campaigned for social justice’.

Councillors hail ‘role model’ James McClean as he gets set to captain Ireland on 100th cap

Related topics:Strabane CouncilDerryStrabane