Jon McCourt to be proposed for Freedom of the City at Derry/Strabane meeting next week

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin revealed on Monday that he will be nominating the victims’ campaigner.

"Jon has been a leader in campaigning for the victims of abuse by the State, abuse by religious institutions, and he has been a great spokesperson for that campaign but he hasn't limited himself to that.

"Anything that I have been involved in, Jon's been a supporter, a supporter of all justice campaigns. When Radio Foyle was under attack recently Jon was there at the rallies, at the demonstrations.”

Jon McCourt

Colr. Harkin raised the proposal at the Council Audit, Assurance & Risk Committee.

"Jon is a very, very modest person, a very relentless person. I think he is someone too who we as a city should be absolutely proud of. We are going to be proposing that Jon be extended Freedom of the City at the next full council meeting.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson also acknowledged the contribution the chairman of Survivors North West had made over many years of campaigning.

"Jon is someone we all know very well and appreciate and we welcome the fact that you are bringing a motion to full council," said Colr. Jackson.

He added: “It is only right and just that such a motion is brought forward. I would welcome the opportunity to discuss that much further and pay tribute to the role and the achievements and the challenges that have been overcome by Mr. McCourt at Full Council. We will reserve comments for that until the end of the month.”

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack said: “I know Jon. I'd be friends with him on Facebook. I've had many a chat with him. He is a very worthy candidate but again, we'll reserve comment on that until the actual discussion.”

Colr. Cusack asked Colr. Harkin if Mr. McCourt was aware of the proposal. He said he was not but added: “I'm hoping that he will receive it in the way that we are thinking about it.”

