Na Magha hurlers and camogie players to run in memory of Aodhán O'Donnell

The event will take place on Thursday, June 23 this year on the Derry Quay.

All proceeds from the memorial run will go to the much-loved local charity Foyle Search and Rescue, along with supporting the building of a gym in Aodhán's name.

Vice-chair of Na Magha, Catherine Shiels said: “Foyle Search and Rescue offered outstanding support to Aodhán’s family, friends and club members. We are two voluntary organisations, so it is appropriate that Na Magha join with Foyle Search and Rescue in thanks for their work.”

Aodhán O'Donnell.

Eamon Harkin, Na Magha chair, added: “We ask that individuals and businesses consider supporting these events, with any donation greatly welcomed.