Na Magha hurlers and camogie players to run in memory of Aodhán O'Donnell

The event will take place on Thursday, June 23 this year on the Derry Quay.
All proceeds from the memorial run will go to the much-loved local charity Foyle Search and Rescue, along with supporting the building of a gym in Aodhán's name.
Vice-chair of Na Magha, Catherine Shiels said: “Foyle Search and Rescue offered outstanding support to Aodhán’s family, friends and club members. We are two voluntary organisations, so it is appropriate that Na Magha join with Foyle Search and Rescue in thanks for their work.”
Eamon Harkin, Na Magha chair, added: “We ask that individuals and businesses consider supporting these events, with any donation greatly welcomed.
Entries are still available and you can register: https://www.njuko.net/aodhan_run_na-magha_2022Club members have been involved in a successful Couch to 5K Programme over the last few months in preparation for the run/walk. The 5k will be followed by a family fun-day at Páirc na Magha on Saturday, June 25 from 10am, with everyone welcome.