New chairperson Ursula Clifford highlights significant growth in feis entries

Following the sad passing of Fr. Kevin Mullan in May, Ursula Clifford was elected as chair of Feis Dhoire Cholmcille at a recent meeting of the organisation’s committee.

She said: “Fr. Mullan served the feis for most of his life – as a competitor, secretary and as chairperson. His devotion to the organisation of the feis itself and his belief in its cultural roots and its true ethos never once wavered.

"It is a tribute to him that he was as ever, present with us at the feis despite his ill-health just a few short weeks before he passed away.

Ursula Clifford pictured far right who is the new chairperson of Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Also pictured is former chair, the late Fr Kevin Mullan, Feis Secretary Aisling Bonner and committee member Colette Craig.

“So, I consider it not just an honour to have been chosen to fulfil the role of chairperson but to follow in the footsteps of Fr. Mullan.”

Mrs. Clifford will also remain as registrar of the feis. Commenting on the entry figures for the 2023 feis she said: “Overall the number of entrants at the feis increased by almost five per cent from 2022.

"That means when competitors within the various team and group events are accounted for the overall total for this year was in the region of 3,000.

“Some of the disciplines within the feis increased very significantly in terms of competitors this year. Our classical music section increased by 96 per cent and both speech and drama and singing increased by almost 12 per cent.

"The Irish language section continues to grow and showed an over two per cent increase while traditional music remained steady with over 70 competitors taking part across a full day’s competition.

"Irish dancing remains one of the most important aspects of the feis and we are uniquely placed as the only open platform where both main dancing organisations compete against each other.