New collection of images of Derry, Donegal and North West launched by Guildhall Press

ImageDerry can be found online at www.imagederry.com and all images are available to purchase as prints or digital downloads.

The new site has been developed by Guildhall Press with support from Dormant Accounts Fund NI.

Alongside the extensive Guildhall Press photo archives, ImageDerry currently hosts the work of Derry photographers Hugh Gallagher, Raymond Craig, Sam Hippsley and Brendan McKeever.

A selection of Hugh Gallagher's extensive collection which is available on the new ImageDerry site.

Guildhall Press manager, Paul Hippsley, remarked: “We are excited to announce the launch of ImageDerry, our brand-new image archive website, designed to showcase Derry, the North West and beyond.

"The platform currently offers almost 1500 high-quality images, including historical landmarks, scenic landscapes, contemporary cityscapes and local/national personalities.

"The easy-to-use search and filter tools allow users to quickly find a sought-after image for personal use while also catering to the needs of media, researchers, academics, designers, bloggers, etc seeking suitable eye-catching visuals to enhance or illustrate their output.

“We are pleased to feature the creativity of the contributing photographers on our initial launch and plan to continually expand the site in the weeks and months ahead.

"So it will be well worth making regular visits to the site to see what innovative content and features emerge.

"We are grateful to Dormant Accounts Fund NI whose generous support greatly enabled the development of ImageDerry at www.imagederry.com.”

