New cross-community Peace project 'will create employment opportunities' in Derry

A new project launched at the Gasyard Centre will aim to “build capacity amongst participants from both communities” to seek employment in the tourism and heritage sector whilst also showcasing the heritage of the Bishop Street/Fountain area.

'Our Journey to Peace' is a cross-community programme which brings together unionist and nationalist residents of the city to delve into the complex inter-communal history of the Bishop Street and Fountain interface.

This will unfold by exploring contested history, shared/ oral history, culture, training, education and cultural programming, culminating in the accreditation of 20 local residents as qualified tour guides and the production of a travelling exhibition on the shared history of the Bogside and Fountain areas involving a further one hundred local residents from both communities.

Project manager Mickey Cooper said: "We are delighted that so many local residents and participants attended the launch and we look forward to creating employment opportunities for our participants whilst also showcasing the unique shared history of the Bishop Street and Fountain areas through the production of the exhibition which will also capture the memories of residents who grew up in both areas.

Mayor McHugh with guests at the new Gasyard Development Trust PEACEPLUS project launch, Gasyard Centre. (Photo - Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics)

"The Bishop Street and Fountain areas have suffered immensely during the conflict which has created a negative image of both neighbourhoods. This project will create outputs that challenge this perception and increased interaction between members of both communities."

The project is being delivered by the Gasyard Development Trust with support from PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), and is funded through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan under the 'Celebrating Cultural Diversity' theme.

The Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) is a North South Body with the statutory remit for managing EU funding programmes within Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

PEACEPLUS is a cross-border funding Programme designed to support peace and prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland. The total value of PEACEPLUS is €1.14 billion.

PEACEPLUS is co-funded by the European Union, the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Government of Ireland, and the Northern Ireland Executive.