Nine photos of first recruits to historic St. Columb's Cathedral girls' choir

Here are nine photos of the first recruits to the choir rehearsing this week.
1. The girls were the first four recruits to the new choir.
2. The new initiative is believed the first ever official girls’ choir at the oldest purpose-built Protestant cathedral in Europe.
3. The ground-breaking endeavour is being managed by assistant organist Nicky Morton, who is also one of the founders of the St. Columb’s School of Music.
4. Although the choir was only announced on Tuesday, by Wednesday it had 11 recruits with only 30 places to fill.
