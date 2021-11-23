Members of the Derry/Donegal Border Community Association removing the ‘dragons’ teeth’ blocks on the Upper Killea Road outside Derry.
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in November 1989

In November 1989 Rev. Ignatius McQuillan, principal of St. Columb’s College, expressed fears for the future of Catholic education in NI - particularly in Derry itself; octogenarians William J. (Liam) Conaghan, ‘Derry Journal,’ Letterkenny staff representative and Cecil A. King, ‘Donegal Democrat,’ celebrated 64 years in the trade as the oldest working journalists in Ireland; a young Derry woman has claimed that she was frightened to drive through the border checkpoints because of the treatment she receives from the British Army and RUC; Mr. John McLaughlin, who lives just outside the village of Gleneely, in Donegal aqcuired the reputation of being the champion vegetable grower in Britain or Ireland, and his latest specimen - a huge cabbage - was testimony to unrivalled skill as a gardener; and two officers with Derry City Council returned from helping to monitor the first ever free and fair elections in the little known African country of Namibia - the largest operation ever mounted by the United Nations Organisation - and they described it as a chastening experience.

Tuesday, 23rd November 2021

Rev. Joseph Carolan, P.P., Buncrana, congratulating Fr. Jimmy Doherty after he completed his ‘Swim Against M.S.’ in the Buncrana Leisure Centre pool.

Colr. Gregory Campbell speaking at an anti-Anglo-Irish Agreement protest organised by the Orange Order at the Diamond.

A group of young cyclists at the Springtown Training Centre during a stopover on their maracycle around the Six Counties. They were welcomed at the centre by Radio Foyle’s Gerry Anderson.

Mr. Willie Meehan, chairman of the Long Tower Old Boys’ Committee, presents a cheque of £1,000, the proceeds of a cabaret dance evening in the Delacroix lounge, to Rev. Eamon Graham, Derry Diocese representative of Trócaire. The cheque was presented at the committee’s weekly snooker session.

