OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in November 1989
In November 1989 Rev. Ignatius McQuillan, principal of St. Columb’s College, expressed fears for the future of Catholic education in NI - particularly in Derry itself; octogenarians William J. (Liam) Conaghan, ‘Derry Journal,’ Letterkenny staff representative and Cecil A. King, ‘Donegal Democrat,’ celebrated 64 years in the trade as the oldest working journalists in Ireland; a young Derry woman has claimed that she was frightened to drive through the border checkpoints because of the treatment she receives from the British Army and RUC; Mr. John McLaughlin, who lives just outside the village of Gleneely, in Donegal aqcuired the reputation of being the champion vegetable grower in Britain or Ireland, and his latest specimen - a huge cabbage - was testimony to unrivalled skill as a gardener; and two officers with Derry City Council returned from helping to monitor the first ever free and fair elections in the little known African country of Namibia - the largest operation ever mounted by the United Nations Organisation - and they described it as a chastening experience.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:23 am