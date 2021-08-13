Prizewinners in the Bonny Baby U-12 months at the Ballymagroarty Festival. From left, are Sara O’Hagan (2nd) with her mother Annette, Shaun Cunningham (1st), with his mother Margaret and Daryl Nixon (3rd) with his mother Kathleen.
OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - August 1996

In August 1996 Gregory Campbell warned violent conflict was ‘more likely rather than less likely’ unless an 11th hour agreement could be reached which would let the Apprentice Boys march on disputed sections of the old City Walls; police in Derry said they were investigating the international media’s role in riots in the city; a young Donemana mother Joanne Dougherty who walked around for 18 months unaware a bullet was lodged at the back of her head, relived the trauma of discovering she had been shot. And, as always, the ‘Journal’ snappers were out and about doing the rounds.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 13th August 2021, 3:56 pm

Thornhill College students, Orlagh Duddy, and Sinead McAnaney, who participated in an electrical and mechanical engineering course at a summer school at Magee College.

Sean Coyle signs a ‘Save the West’ petition outside the Central Library, in opposition to Education Minister Michael Ancram’s plans to restructure educational administration across the north.

William Campbell, left, officer of the day at the Culmore Regatta, presents the Isaac Ayton Memorial Cup on the Foyle Class Punts event to the winning crew, from left, Noel Hockley, John Louden and Wesley Doherty.

Billy and Joy Doherty, members of the Lough Foyle Yacht Club, bringing their boat ashore after they won the dinghy race at the Moville Regatta.

