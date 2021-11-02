A motley crue enjoying the festivities in Derry on October 31, 1996.
A motley crue enjoying the festivities in Derry on October 31, 1996.

OF TIMES GONE BY: Derry and Inishowen in pictures - October 1996

In October 1996 a massive new EU-funded parkland development at the Gasyard, designed to dramatically transform the shape of the Bogside, was confirmed; Tullyarvan Mill was one of only 14 buildings and projects around Ireland singled out by An Taisce, the National Trust for Ireland, for their outstanding contribution to the care of Ireland’s heritage and environment; and Derry writer Seamus Deane’s dream to win the prestigious Booker Prize with his first novel, Reading in the Dark, was dashed in London’s Guildhall. As ever the ‘Journal snappers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 12:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 12:59 pm

1.

Some interesting characters enjoying Hallowe'en in Derry in 1996.

Photo Sales

2.

A trio of revellers enjoying the Hallowe’en festivities in Derry in 1996.

Photo Sales

3.

Thomas Kelly points out the Hallowe’en fireworks to his daughter Caoimhe.

Photo Sales

4.

These were among the colourful festival goers who took to the streets of Derry to celebrate Hallowe’en in 1996.

Photo Sales
Seamus DeaneInishowenDerryIreland
Next Page
Page 1 of 2