Operation Motorman: 52 years since 1,500 British troops stormed no-go areas of Free Derry in ‘Prague-like’ invasion

In the early hours of Monday, July 31, 1972, more than 1,500 British troops, backed up by 300 vehicles - including tanks - stormed the no-go areas of the Bogside and Creggan in what became known as Operation Motorman.

The British launched the massive military operation to regain control of the Free Derry area which was surrounded by barricades and patrolled by the IRA.

Two Derry teenagers, both of whom were unarmed, were shot dead by British soldiers during the operation.

Fifteen years-old Daniel Hegarty was walking along Creggan Heights with two of his cousins when he was shot and killed.

A barricade is removed at Little Diamond in the city's Bogside in the wake of Operation Motorman.

His cousin, Christopher Hegarty, was also wounded in the shooting. Nineteen years-old Seamus Bradley was shot dead close to the Bishop’s Field in Creggan as he was watching the British Army operation. He was an IRA volunteer but he was not armed when he was killed.

Despite the huge British military presence in the city, the troops faced no resistance from the IRA. At the time, the IRA said it had taken the decision not to engage the troops to avoid heavy civilian casualties.

The scale of the British military operation was unprecedented in Derry at the time and, indeed, was the largest movement of troops in Europe since the Hungarian Uprising.

A Derry Journal report from the time described the operation as a ‘Prague-like’ invasion of the Bogside and Creggan.

JULY 31, 1972... This massive Centurion tank, pictured in Creggan, was fitted with a bulldozer blade to clear street barricades on Operation Motorman. Photo: Eamon Melaugh.

“Not since Russian troops entered Budapest and Prague in the 1950s and 1960s to suppress risings of the Czechoslovakian and Hungarian people, have sights been seen like those in Derry as 1,500 British soldiers followed 300 army vehicles in a massive invasion of the Bogside and Creggan estate, “ the ‘Journal’ reported.

British forces had been massing on the outskirts of the city for almost two days before the assault on the no-go’ areas began. People living in Moville reported seeing landing barges carrying Centurion tanks and other equipment up Lough Foyle towards Derry.

The huge force, led by Major General Robert Ford, the Commander of Land Forces in the North, lined the Buncrana Road, all the way to the border, in the early hours before they moved in to the Bogside and Creggan.

Some of the armoury sent into nationalist areas during Operation Motorman on Monday, July 31, 1972. In order: a Saracen, a Ferret Scout Car, and, at the rear, a Centurion tank with large bulldozer blade. Photo: Eamon Melaugh.

The troops erected barbed wire barriers along the border to prevent people coming in or out of the city.

The invasion’ force was headed by tanks converted into bulldozers which were used to smash through the barricades of Free Derry.

The troops quickly took control of the former no-go’ areas and Major Ford was in Creggan just hours after the operation began. Within three hours of the start of the operation, William Whitelaw (NI Secretary of State) and British army chiefs were claiming that it was all over, ‘smoothly and completely successful’.

But the state of affairs in the Creggan and Bogside bore little relation to such a confident assertion, the ‘Journal’ reported. The British soldiers carried out a number of house searches in the former no-go’ areas, including one at the home of prominent republican Sean Keenan.

Derry 1972... At the height of the Free Derry era, parts of the city - 'no go' areas - were blockaded off to the security forces. Operation Motorman ended this. This barricade was located at Little Diamond.