A population of c150,000 in Derry-Strabane means there are residents with very different histories - some here for 9,000 years; others’ heritages are Celtic,Viking, Norman, British, Italian, Chinese, Indian, Kenyan, Polish, Phillipine - and now Ukrainian. And many more.

In his 1992 book “Surnames of Derry”, City Council genealogist Brian Mitchell lists the top local surnames. Is yours included?

To see his fascinating histories of the 60 most common surnames, click on: https://www.rootsireland.ie/derry-genealogy/top-60-surnames-of-derry-city/

1: Doherty (See No 30 as well!).

Brian Mitchell, genealogist.

2: McLaughlin

3: Gallagher

4: Kelly

5: Moore

6: Coyle

7: Harkin

8: Bradley

9: Campbell

10: McDaid

11: Lynch

12: Brown

13: O'Donnell

14: Hamilton

15: Smith

16: Hegarty

17: Quigley

18: Duffy

19: Barr

20: Thompson

21: McCallion

22: Carlin

23: McCloskey

24: Mullan/en/in

25: Wilson

26: McDermott

27: Boyle

28: Morrison

29: O'Kane

30: O'Doherty

31: Cassidy

32: McGowan

33: McCafferty

34: Millar/er

35: Devine

36: O'Neill

37: Simpson

38: Stewart

39: Donagh(e)y

40: McCauley

41: Walker

42: Curran

43: Taylor

44: Johns(t)on

45: Murray

46: Donnelly

47: Duddy

48: Gillespie

49: Mitchell

50: Moran

51: Logue

52: Ward

53: Robinson

54: McGilloway

55: Breslin

56: McGinley

57: Porter

58: McIntyre

59: Martin

60. McBride