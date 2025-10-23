Our Derry surnames - Derry Journal Our Space 42
In his 1992 book “Surnames of Derry”, City Council genealogist Brian Mitchell lists the top local surnames. Is yours included?
To see his fascinating histories of the 60 most common surnames, click on: https://www.rootsireland.ie/derry-genealogy/top-60-surnames-of-derry-city/
1: Doherty (See No 30 as well!).
2: McLaughlin
3: Gallagher
4: Kelly
5: Moore
6: Coyle
7: Harkin
8: Bradley
9: Campbell
10: McDaid
11: Lynch
12: Brown
13: O'Donnell
14: Hamilton
15: Smith
16: Hegarty
17: Quigley
18: Duffy
19: Barr
20: Thompson
21: McCallion
22: Carlin
23: McCloskey
24: Mullan/en/in
25: Wilson
26: McDermott
27: Boyle
28: Morrison
29: O'Kane
30: O'Doherty
31: Cassidy
32: McGowan
33: McCafferty
34: Millar/er
35: Devine
36: O'Neill
37: Simpson
38: Stewart
39: Donagh(e)y
40: McCauley
41: Walker
42: Curran
43: Taylor
44: Johns(t)on
45: Murray
46: Donnelly
47: Duddy
48: Gillespie
49: Mitchell
50: Moran
51: Logue
52: Ward
53: Robinson
54: McGilloway
55: Breslin
56: McGinley
57: Porter
58: McIntyre
59: Martin
60. McBride