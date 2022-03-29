Pearse Doherty confirmed as main speaker at Derry Easter commemorations

Republicans will march from Westland Street to the City Cemetery at 2pm, Sinn Féin has confirmed.

Announcing details of the commemoration, Pádraig Delargy MLA said: “I am pleased that the annual Easter Sunday commemoration is set to resume in person this year with the annual march from Westland Street to the City Cemetery.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 Easter commemorations took place online and I would like to thank everyone who took part and tuned in to those events.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Delargy spoke of the importance of the event for local republicans.