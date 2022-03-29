Pearse Doherty confirmed as main speaker at Derry Easter commemorations
Donegal T.D. Pearse Doherty has been confirmed as the main orator at Sinn Féin’s annual Easter Sunday commemoration on Sunday, April 17.
Republicans will march from Westland Street to the City Cemetery at 2pm, Sinn Féin has confirmed.
Announcing details of the commemoration, Pádraig Delargy MLA said: “I am pleased that the annual Easter Sunday commemoration is set to resume in person this year with the annual march from Westland Street to the City Cemetery.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 Easter commemorations took place online and I would like to thank everyone who took part and tuned in to those events.”
Mr. Delargy spoke of the importance of the event for local republicans.
He said: “Easter is a special time for republicans as we remember the men and women of 1916 and those from every generation who have struggled for a free and united Ireland. I would encourage people to join us at 2pm on Easter Sunday at Westland Street to remember Ireland’s patriot dead with dignity and pride.”