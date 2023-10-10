Public consultation on Boom Hall redevelopment to take place at St. Peter’s Church of Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the public will be invited to have their say on proposals to restore and redevelop the historic house and estate to deliver a mix of community uses, ancillary accommodation and associated site works.

The Boomhall Trust will be hosting the public consultation event at St. Peter’s, 60 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JB on Wednesday, October 18 2023 from 12pm to 7pm.

“On display will be proposals regarding the restoration of Boomhall House to deliver a mix of land uses including education, cultural events, café/ tea rooms, flexible use floorspace for community use and ancillary accommodation. The proposed works involve access improvements, carparking and ancillary siteworks,” the Trust said.

The trustees said the consultation is an important part of a ‘process of consultation and collaboration with community organisations and direct surveys of the public which has been ongoing over the past three years and has helped to shape the draft proposals’.

"The consultation may lead to a planning application. We look forward to hearing the individual views of the public and stakeholders. Boomhall Trust is a charity registered with The Charity Commission for Northern Ireland. The aim of Boomhall Trust is to restore Boomhall for community benefit,” the Trust said.

A public notice of the meeting was published this week advising that online even material will be made available at mciplanning.com/boomhallhouse.

