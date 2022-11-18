Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker snapped wearing Donegal tweed on set of And Just Like That...

A photograph of the A-list actress in a black, white and red check Faye double breasted mac coat handwoven in Donegal by the team at Triona Design was shared by the official twitter feed of the HBO Max show.

The 57-year-old film and TV star is pictured in finest Ardara tweed outside the Marche Madison upmarket deli on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 74th Street in New York City.

Ms. Parker is no stranger to Donegal and is a regular visitor to Kilcar where she owns a second home with her husband Matthew Broderick.

Emma Quinn, from Triona Design, told Irish Country Magazine, the actress picked the coat up at the company’s outlet in Donegal Town.

"At the time, we only had a few samples of the coat made, so she is the owner of one of the first Faye Coats. She had mentioned to us that she looked forward to making good use out of it during the winter – we had assumed she meant for the cold New York days but perhaps she had something more specific in mind at the time,” she said.

Ms. Parker visits Donegal often and has been known to call into Doherty’s in Bridgend for an Irish breakfast along with her husband and family.

Four years ago, after a break in South Donegal she spoke of her love of ‘spuds', 'turf', and 'fickle skies'.

In a post to millions of her Instagram followers she stated: "Farewell sultry and fickle skies. Farewell plumes of smoke from chimneys. Farewell ranges emitting the earthy and welcoming smell of turf.

"Farewell chips and tweed and open smiles. Farewell ‘marked bags’, lamb cutlets and Kerrygold. Farewell to the most perfect spuds in all the world. Flowery or waxy. I will miss you most of all. X,SJC."

Her new coat was woven in Ardara – a village which has been a world famous centre for the production of tweed for many generations.

Sarah Jessica Parker wearing her new tweed coat from Ardara.

Triona, the firm that made it, was established by fifth-generation hand weaver, Denis Mulhern, to keep the tradition alive after mechanisation decimated the local industry.

