Simon Nagra sets up fundraiser for Khalsa Aid humanitarian aid as he celebrates 63rd birthday

Simon set up the fundraiser in support of Khalsa Aid International, a UK-based charity that was set up over 20 years ago by Ravinder (Ravi) Singh, to support refugees affected by the war in Kosovo in 1999.

The Derry entrepreneur and education has been a long-standing supporter of the charity which has a proven track record of supporting humanitarian relief and support efforts across the world.

He said: “For my birthday this year, I'm asking for donations to Khalsa Aid International. I've chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that you'll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me.

Ravinder (Ravi) Singh and Simon Nagra

"Every little bit will help me reach my goal.”

Simon set an intentionally small goal of £200 to start off with and said he hoped others, who may not need to avail of birthday gifts, might follow suit in support Khalsa Aid or other causes.

The fundraiser is being handled by Meta [formerly Facebook] which is taking care of the donation processing with no fees.

A Khalsa Aid event for relief for Ukrainian refugees.

Simon said: “Khalsa Aid is committed to selfless ‘sewa’ (service) through humanitarian aid work. Drawing inspiration from Guru Gobind Singh ji who taught us to ‘recognise the entire human race as one’, Khalsa Aid volunteers are deployed immediately wherever in the world humanitarian aid is needed.”

Khalsa Aid thanked Simon for his efforts, stating: “Thank you so much for creating a fundraiser, we hope you have a great birthday. Your support helps us make a difference.”

Volunteers from Khalsa Aid are currently providing humanitarian support in Syria, Yemen, the Ukraine, throughout the continent of Africa, and all over the globe. The charity also provides aid to flood and disaster victims in the UK.