The man who designed Austins and Banagher Dam - Matthew Robinson’s mark on Derry
He designed other local significant buildings as well - Austins of The Diamond, Rosemount Factory, Claremont Presbyterian Church, the old Gransha Hospital; and he was heavily involved in creating Craigavon Bridge. But his greatest work was Banagher Dam (1915-1935) - which still provides us with water.
In 1911 a 'water famine' was declared. Matthew, our City Surveyor, scoured the north west for a reservoir location until, beyond Feeny, he found Altnaheglish Glen - a narrow valley high enough to give a gravity flow, and with a deep burn.
Londonderry Corporation was pessimistic. It would cost £400,000 (almost £35m now). It was 22 miles away - a 10-year project needing at least 200 labourers, 65,000 tons of rock and 8,000 tons of concrete.
After a 1918 Act of Parliament secured Government funding, it took almost seven years to build a three-mile access route - with five bridges - up Altnaheglish Glen. Then a 19 mile trench crossing 12 rivers and two railway lines to bring the water to Corrody Hill reservoir. Matthew was constantly on site, putting himself under great pressure and, to huge local regret, on the evening of Saturday, February 16, 1929, he suddenly died of heart failure in his Crawford Square home.
Matthew’s Banagher Dam was opened six years later in 1935. At 138 ft high it is recognised as a major project. It stores 500 million gallons of water and daily provides 4.5 million gallons to us.
So “Thank You”, Matthew.
