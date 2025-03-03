The oldest surviving Irish book The ‘Cathach’ : Our Space 9

This ‘Cathach’ (‘battler’) is the oldest surviving Irish book - and the second oldest Latin psalter in the world.

It is a collection of Psalms 30 -105, hand written in late 6th Century style in Latin. It may indeed have been actually written by Colmcille himself, as many have believed for centuries.

​When it was exhibited in Derry about 40 years ago, some 20,000 people queued to see it - from the middle of Guildhall Square, in the front door and up the stairs to the special display case in the Main Hall.

You can see the actual Cathach manuscript in the Royal Irish Academy, 19 Dawson Street, Dublin (near the Dáil) 10am-4.30pm on the last Friday of every month.

But for a quicker look, the Academy has a clever, user-friendly way to see this unique manuscript. Just click on http://ria.onlineculture.co.uk/ttp/

Only about half the original book has survived. But many hundreds of ancient annals have been completely lost. Prof O’Curry’s 1855 lecture ‘Of the lost Books of Ancient Eirinn’ mentions: ‘The Book of Derry’; ‘The Book of Flann of Dungiven’; ‘The Book of Drom Ceat’.

Wouldn’t we love to see those books!

