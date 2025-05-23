William Tillie - Clothing Entrepreneur (1822-1904) - Our Space
In 1856, Tillie changed the whole industry by installing 100 newly-invented sewing machines at the huge cost then of £2,100. The machines were steam-powered. Tillie & Henderson became the world’s biggest shirt factory, with 4,500 workers, almost all women, and 2,000 more out-workers. In 1860 Derry produced five million shirts.
‘Tillie’s’ had a national school; a 51-hour working week (short at that time); a company doctor and a library.
Tillie was a railway companies director; a property owner; a Foyle College governor; a City Councillor; a founder of the Chamber of Commerce; NW Agricultural Society president; bridge commissioner; harbour commissioner; JP; a grand juror; County High Sheriff; lieutenant for the city; governor of the asylum and city infirmary; and an elder in First Derry Presbyterian Church.
He built his home, Duncreggan House in 1868 and ‘Tillie’s Lane’ was eventually re-named Duncreggan Road.
He died at home on March 8, 1904 and all local factories closed for his huge funeral. With other clothing companies Tillie & Hendersons eventually closed in the 1970s and the factory was demolished in 2003.
But the old ‘Tillie & Henderson’ name will be displayed on the new 131 apartments that Ark Housing Association has started building at Carlisle Square where his historic factory once stood.
