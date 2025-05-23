William Tillie - Clothing Entrepreneur (1822-1904) - Our Space

Scotsman William Tillie worked for a Glasgow shirt manufacturer and often visited Derry. After 1850 he moved to Derry and co-founded a factory at Little James Street with 40 workers that, for the first time, combined the whole shirt-making process. An immediate success, they moved to larger premises in Foyle Street.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1856, Tillie changed the whole industry by installing 100 newly-invented sewing machines at the huge cost then of £2,100. The machines were steam-powered. Tillie & Henderson became the world’s biggest shirt factory, with 4,500 workers, almost all women, and 2,000 more out-workers. In 1860 Derry produced five million shirts.

‘Tillie’s’ had a national school; a 51-hour working week (short at that time); a company doctor and a library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tillie was a railway companies director; a property owner; a Foyle College governor; a City Councillor; a founder of the Chamber of Commerce; NW Agricultural Society president; bridge commissioner; harbour commissioner; JP; a grand juror; County High Sheriff; lieutenant for the city; governor of the asylum and city infirmary; and an elder in First Derry Presbyterian Church.

William Tillie and Duncreggan House.

He built his home, Duncreggan House in 1868 and ‘Tillie’s Lane’ was eventually re-named Duncreggan Road.

He died at home on March 8, 1904 and all local factories closed for his huge funeral. With other clothing companies Tillie & Hendersons eventually closed in the 1970s and the factory was demolished in 2003.

But the old ‘Tillie & Henderson’ name will be displayed on the new 131 apartments that Ark Housing Association has started building at Carlisle Square where his historic factory once stood.

[‘Dictionary of Irish Biography’]