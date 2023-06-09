News you can trust since 1772
Crowds watching on at the Inishowen Vintage Agricultural Show in JUne 2003.Crowds watching on at the Inishowen Vintage Agricultural Show in JUne 2003.
11 photos from the Inishowen Vintage Agricultural Show in Moville 20 years ago in June 2003

With the annual Inishowen Vintage Show taking place this weekend in Moville, we’ve been in the archives to bring you these photos from the popular Vintage Show 20 years ago back in June 2003.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 9th Jun 2023, 08:35 BST

Here they are in colour for the first time and if you are heading to Moville this weekend, here’s some more information on the events taking place: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/all-roads-lead-to-inishowen-vintage-show-this-weekend-4174582

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

Four-year-old Erin McMenamin, from Inch, with her father, Gary, and grandfather, Maurice, on the half size model steam engine.

1.

Four-year-old Erin McMenamin, from Inch, with her father, Gary, and grandfather, Maurice, on the half size model steam engine. Photo: DJ Archive

James McGeoghegan, from Milltown, Carndonagh, tucks into a cool ice cream.

2.

James McGeoghegan, from Milltown, Carndonagh, tucks into a cool ice cream. Photo: DJ Archive

Spectators enjoying the day at the Inishowen Vintage Agricultural Show held in Moville.

3.

Spectators enjoying the day at the Inishowen Vintage Agricultural Show held in Moville. Photo: DJ Archive

Young Lauren Harkin from Glencrow, Moville, on her uncle's 1961 Alice Chalmers tractor.

4.

Young Lauren Harkin from Glencrow, Moville, on her uncle's 1961 Alice Chalmers tractor. Photo: DJ Archive

