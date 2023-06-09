11 photos from the Inishowen Vintage Agricultural Show in Moville 20 years ago in June 2003
With the annual Inishowen Vintage Show taking place this weekend in Moville, we’ve been in the archives to bring you these photos from the popular Vintage Show 20 years ago back in June 2003.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 9th Jun 2023, 08:35 BST
Here they are in colour for the first time and if you are heading to Moville this weekend, here’s some more information on the events taking place: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/all-roads-lead-to-inishowen-vintage-show-this-weekend-4174582
Photos: Derry Journal archive.
