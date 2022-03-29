RETRO PHOTOS SPECIAL! Derry in the ‘Swinging 60s’

3.

Nov 1962. Members of the Waterside Boys' Club committee who were responsible for the organisation of the annual Club Week held in St Patrick's Hall. Standing right is club chairman Brian McMenamin and others in the photo are, seated from left, Paul McFadden (sec), Aidan Molloy, Brendan Smith and Sean McLaughlin. Standing, Eamonn McCarron, Joe Doherty, Eddie Kelly (Treasurer), Tommy Carlin (Asst. leader) and Alec Orr.