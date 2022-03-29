Nov 1966. St Mary's Club boxers who figured prominently in the NW area finals of the Association of Boys' Clubs' championships in Derry. From left, Pat Quigley, Charlie Nash, Thomas Devine, Jimmy Gilmour, Willie Nash, and Martin Harkin. Club coach Tommy Donnelly is with them.
RETRO PHOTOS SPECIAL! Derry in the ‘Swinging 60s’
We go back in time to the 1960s to see what was making the news in Derry. All photos are from the archives of the Derry Journal.
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 4:06 pm
June 1963. Prizewinners in the Derry Art Society's children exhibition. From left, Nigel Nutt (Foyle College), Liam McClintock (CBS Primary), Thomas O'Bryan (Technical College), Andrew Hartwill (Ebrington County Primary), Robin Moran (Technical College) and Billy Gourlay (Templemore Intermediate).
June 1964. In his classroom at St Eugene's Infants' School in Francis Street is seven years old Gerard White, of Marlborough Road, who was awarded one of 50 special prizes in a national handwriting test.
Nov 1962. Members of the Waterside Boys' Club committee who were responsible for the organisation of the annual Club Week held in St Patrick's Hall. Standing right is club chairman Brian McMenamin and others in the photo are, seated from left, Paul McFadden (sec), Aidan Molloy, Brendan Smith and Sean McLaughlin. Standing, Eamonn McCarron, Joe Doherty, Eddie Kelly (Treasurer), Tommy Carlin (Asst. leader) and Alec Orr.
Nov 1966. Mrs. Mary O'Doherty with the team from the McLaughlin School of Dancing, Derry, which won the junior figure dancing championships of Ulster. From left, Catherine Toland, Peter Griffin, Carol McClintock, Patrick McGlinchey, Maura Carey, Dave Higgins, Hilary Kelly and Liam McClintock. The group was youngest ever to win the title.