WATCH: 4 minute slideshow with Man United legend George Best and others from Derry Journal archives 1984

Fresh from the Derry Journal archive, we present to you some of the faces, places and events that were making the news pages in the north west of Ireland back in early 1984.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Feb 2024, 11:51 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 11:57 GMT
Those featured include Manchester United legend George Best as he visited his then new County Derry club Tobermore United F.C.

Against a background of the Troubles, life went on and also featured are many local people from various walks of life who were recognised and honoured for their achievements.

