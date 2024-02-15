WATCH: 4 minute slideshow with Man United legend George Best and others from Derry Journal archives 1984
Fresh from the Derry Journal archive, we present to you some of the faces, places and events that were making the news pages in the north west of Ireland back in early 1984.
Those featured include Manchester United legend George Best as he visited his then new County Derry club Tobermore United F.C.
Against a background of the Troubles, life went on and also featured are many local people from various walks of life who were recognised and honoured for their achievements.