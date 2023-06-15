News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

​James McClean closing in on Republic of Ireland century

​Derry native Daniel Lafferty insists it would be amazing if James McClean secured his 100th Republic of Ireland international cap under Stephen Kenny’s stewardship.
By Kevin McLaughlin
Published 16th Jun 2023, 00:09 BST- 1 min read

​Lafferty, who played alongside McClean at Derry City under Kenny’s management, feels the irony of the talented winger closing in on 100 caps while the Dubliner is in charge of the ‘Boys in Green’, is fantastic.

Kenny gave the Creggan man his senior debut while Candy Stripes boss back in 2008, when McClean opened the scoring against Bohemians in a 4-1 League Cup win at the Brandywell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The irony in football is crazy and it has come full circle in James’ case,” insisted Lafferty.

Derry native James McClean celebrates scoring for the Republic of Ireland.Derry native James McClean celebrates scoring for the Republic of Ireland.
Derry native James McClean celebrates scoring for the Republic of Ireland.
Most Popular

“He was given his opportunity in senior football at Derry City in 2008, came in under Stephen Kenny’s management and now fast forward 15 years, Stephen is now the manager of the international team and James is closing in on 100 caps.”

Read More
Former Derry City striker always knew Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham ...

Lafferty, who is now plying his trade at Sligo Rovers, knows how much it will mean to, not just James, but his all his family and friends when he receives his 100th international cap and he knows how much influence the ex-Dundalk, Bohemians and Dunfermline Athletic boss has had on his senior career.

“It would be great if Stephen was the man to hand James that prestigious honour and it would be a special honour for James,” he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know how much influence Stephen Kenny has had on James' career and how much James respects him both as a man and as a manager.”

Related topics:Republic of IrelandDerryDubliner