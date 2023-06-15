​Lafferty, who played alongside McClean at Derry City under Kenny’s management, feels the irony of the talented winger closing in on 100 caps while the Dubliner is in charge of the ‘Boys in Green’, is fantastic.

Kenny gave the Creggan man his senior debut while Candy Stripes boss back in 2008, when McClean opened the scoring against Bohemians in a 4-1 League Cup win at the Brandywell.

“The irony in football is crazy and it has come full circle in James’ case,” insisted Lafferty.

Derry native James McClean celebrates scoring for the Republic of Ireland.

“He was given his opportunity in senior football at Derry City in 2008, came in under Stephen Kenny’s management and now fast forward 15 years, Stephen is now the manager of the international team and James is closing in on 100 caps.”

Lafferty, who is now plying his trade at Sligo Rovers, knows how much it will mean to, not just James, but his all his family and friends when he receives his 100th international cap and he knows how much influence the ex-Dundalk, Bohemians and Dunfermline Athletic boss has had on his senior career.

“It would be great if Stephen was the man to hand James that prestigious honour and it would be a special honour for James,” he added.

