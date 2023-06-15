Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale (left) and Coleraine's Matthew Shevlin joint Golden Boot winners for 2022-23 season.

​Hale was at Birmingham City and trained with the then teenage sensation. Even back then everyone at the club knew he was destined for big things.

The 24-year-old believes Bellingham’s switch to Los Blancos will make him a better player and he will become a world star during his time in the Spanish capital.

Bellingham who is tipped to be a future England captain, left Birmingham to join Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and after starring for a number years in Germany, the 19-year-old has now sealed his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

For Hale he concedes the first time he saw him at Birmingham, the ‘skinny 12-year-old boy’ was asked to train with the older age groups.

“I trained with him and he was a wee skinny young boy but you could even see then how special he was going to be,” stated Hale, who signed on-loan in 2018 with the Brandywell men and played alongside his brother Rory.

“You could see his foot work and the things he did on the pitch, it’s just brilliant.

“I remember they had already set markers and a price tag for him way back then. They knew his value even at that time and they knew what his value would be. It was madness but it’s brilliant to see what he’s gone on to do and it’s brilliant to see.”

When Hale had departed Birmingham, a young Bellingham was getting very close to making his first team debut.

“Jude was the golden boy, everyone was raving about him even back then,” he added.

“I was 16 and he’s four years younger than me and was training with the reserves while I was there.

“He was very well thought of then and now he’s got his move to Real Madrid. It’s great to see. From playing with him, he’s now going to the best club in the world. It’s amazing.”

Hale made his Candystripes debut away to Waterford in February 2018 and his first senior goals came a month later when he scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Limerick at the Brandywell.

His loan deal with Kenny Shiels’ side was extended until the end of the season that year and this allowed him his first taste of European football as he featured in both legs of the club’s Europa League tie against Dinamo Minsk. Derry lost the first leg 2-0 at home, but after an early goal from Ally Roy in the second leg, City performed well and after conceding a first half equaliser, Hale scored the winner in the 75th minute but it wasn’t enough despite a late Derry push as they were knocked out 3-2 on aggregate.

That September, Hale scored in a 3-1 win over Cobh Ramblers as City won the League Cup.

Recently the former Brandywell fans favourite picked up his joint Golden Boot accolade for 2022-23 season, alongside Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin.

“It feels good,” added the Cliftonville hit-man. “You’re going to do your best all season and obviously myself and Matty have shared it.